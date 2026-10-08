Bahraich opium smuggling case: Nepali woman gets 12 years’ RI in

: A court in Bahraich sentenced a 31-year-old Nepali woman to 12 years’ rigorous imprisonment for smuggling 2.502 kg of opium across the India-Nepal border in 2017, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Wednesday. The NCB said the conviction reinforced its zero-tolerance approach towards cross-border drug trafficking and its efforts towards achieving a drug-free India. (For representation only)

The court of the 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge, Bahraich, also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Sunita Pun, a resident of Sarlahi in Nepal, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

According to the NCB, its Lucknow Zonal Unit, acting on specific intelligence and with assistance from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), mounted surveillance at the SSB check post in Rupaidiha on May 3, 2017. Pun, who was crossing the border on foot, was intercepted and searched. The NCB team recovered 2 kg 502 grams of opium concealed in her thigh, the agency said. The investigation found that the contraband had allegedly been sourced from Banke in Nepal and was being brought to Bahraich, according to the NCB.

During arguments, the prosecution highlighted the commercial quantity of opium recovered and its alleged adverse impact on society, seeking stringent punishment. After considering the evidence and circumstances of the case, the court held that Pun was in possession of the contraband with the intention of selling it and that the quantity recovered fell within the commercial quantity category.

The NCB said the conviction reinforced its zero-tolerance approach towards cross-border drug trafficking and its efforts towards achieving a drug-free India.