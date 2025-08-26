Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Balrampur conversion racket: Chhangur Baba aide’s properties fuel Utraula shopping boom in a decade

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 08:29 pm IST

The attached assets include modern boutiques, clothes and shoe showrooms, warehouses, shopping complexes and luxurious residences. Officials said several other properties in Utraula are linked to associates of the same racket, who reportedly earned substantial wealth through the sale and purchase of land.

Over the past decade, Utraula tehsil in Balrampur district has seen a surge of shopping complexes, boutiques, supermarkets and lavish houses, many allegedly owned by Neetu Rohra alias Nasreen, close aide of religious conversion racket kingpin Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba. On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached 13 of her properties worth over 13.02 crore under the PMLA, 2002, in connection with the money laundering probe.

Most shopping complexes, boutiques, and warehouses in Utraula were owned by Neetu Rohra, whose 13 properties were attached by ED on Monday. (Sourced)
Most shopping complexes, boutiques, and warehouses in Utraula were owned by Neetu Rohra, whose 13 properties were attached by ED on Monday. (Sourced)

The attached assets include modern boutiques, clothes and shoe showrooms, warehouses, shopping complexes and luxurious residences. Officials said several other properties in Utraula are linked to associates of the same racket, who reportedly earned substantial wealth through the sale and purchase of land.

The ED probe revealed that Chhangur Baba and Navin Rohra, Neetu’s husband, allegedly conspired to induce and coerce members of the Scheduled Castes and economically weaker Hindu families into conversion. Officials said the racket received foreign funding, posing a potential threat to national security.

The probe began after an FIR was lodged by the state ATS on November 18, 2024, under Indian Penal Code (IPC)sections about unlawful conversions, utilisation of foreign funding, and activities posing potential threats to national security.

Officials said Chhangur Baba and his associates allegedly operated a network from Chand Auliya Dargah in Balrampur, where large gatherings were organised for both Indian and foreign nationals. They reportedly used Navin Rohra’s Dubai-based company, United Marine FZE, to receive funds from unknown sources. Around 21.08 crore was transferred to India through his NRE/NRO accounts and used to purchase properties in Neetu Rohra’s name in Utraula.

The ED added that the attached properties form part of a wider probe into the racket’s activities, and more assets linked to associates are under scrutiny.

Displaying 1000366380.jpg.Next

News / Cities / Lucknow / Balrampur conversion racket: Chhangur Baba aide’s properties fuel Utraula shopping boom in a decade
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On