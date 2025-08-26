Balrampur conversion racket: Chhangur Baba aide’s properties fuel Utraula shopping boom in a decade

Over the past decade, Utraula tehsil in Balrampur district has seen a surge of shopping complexes, boutiques, supermarkets and lavish houses, many allegedly owned by Neetu Rohra alias Nasreen, close aide of religious conversion racket kingpin Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba. On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached 13 of her properties worth over ₹13.02 crore under the PMLA, 2002, in connection with the money laundering probe. Most shopping complexes, boutiques, and warehouses in Utraula were owned by Neetu Rohra, whose 13 properties were attached by ED on Monday. (Sourced)

The attached assets include modern boutiques, clothes and shoe showrooms, warehouses, shopping complexes and luxurious residences. Officials said several other properties in Utraula are linked to associates of the same racket, who reportedly earned substantial wealth through the sale and purchase of land.

The ED probe revealed that Chhangur Baba and Navin Rohra, Neetu’s husband, allegedly conspired to induce and coerce members of the Scheduled Castes and economically weaker Hindu families into conversion. Officials said the racket received foreign funding, posing a potential threat to national security.

The probe began after an FIR was lodged by the state ATS on November 18, 2024, under Indian Penal Code (IPC)sections about unlawful conversions, utilisation of foreign funding, and activities posing potential threats to national security.

Officials said Chhangur Baba and his associates allegedly operated a network from Chand Auliya Dargah in Balrampur, where large gatherings were organised for both Indian and foreign nationals. They reportedly used Navin Rohra’s Dubai-based company, United Marine FZE, to receive funds from unknown sources. Around ₹21.08 crore was transferred to India through his NRE/NRO accounts and used to purchase properties in Neetu Rohra’s name in Utraula.

The ED added that the attached properties form part of a wider probe into the racket’s activities, and more assets linked to associates are under scrutiny.

