Barabanki cop conceals criminal case against him to secure promotion

In an attempt to secure a promotion, an inspector in the Barabanki police concealed information about a criminal case pending against him since his initial service years, nearly 26 years ago. An FIR for cheating and document forgery has been registered against him at Barabanki City Kotwali on Thursday, senior police officials stated on Friday. Senior police officials stated that following the FIR, the inspector could be demoted to the rank of sub-inspector, and termination from service might also be initiated against him. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The action was based on findings from an internal departmental probe conducted by a deputy superintendent of police (DSP)-rank officer.

Senior police officials stated that following the FIR, the inspector could be demoted to the rank of sub-inspector, and termination from service might also be initiated against him. Moreover, the benefits of the promotion are likely to be revoked.

Sharing further details, inspector in-charge of City Kotwali, Alok Mani Tripathi informed that the head clerk of Barabanki police office, sub-inspector (Ministerial), Meena Bhatia, had lodged an FIR against the inspector in-charge of District Crime Record Bureau (DCRB), Angad Pratap Singh in the matter. He said Singh has been accused under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 318 (4) of cheating, 338 for forging documents, 336 (3) for forging documents with purpose of cheating and 340 (2) for presenting forged documents.

He stated that the inspector allegedly submitted a forged personal affidavit claiming no criminal case pending against him. However, the departmental enquiry conducted by DSP Harshit Chauhan, circle officer of Barabanki City, confirmed that the allegations of concealing facts to secure promotion in 2016 while being posted in Fatehpur were true.

He added that the inspector, who joined the service as a sub-inspector in 1998 batch, was book in a case of dacoity and wrongful confinement of a man while serving at Colonel Ganj police station of Kanpur during his probation period in 1999. He added that a charge sheet was later filed against him under the same charges, along with the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the case remains pending in court.