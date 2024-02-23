Better law and order in Uttar Pradesh spurring industrial development, says Yogi Adityanath

Industrial development and the creation of job opportunities in Uttar Pradesh are the result of good governance and better law and order, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in Gorakhpur on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the launch of projects in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (HT Photo)

He also said the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and the per capita income in the state had doubled in the past seven years.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering at Sector 13 of the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) after laying the foundation stone of 20 projects worth ₹1040 crore, including a ₹630 crore residential colony at Kalesar crossing and a ₹300 crore plastic recycling unit of SD International.

“To fulfil the resolution of a developed India, Uttar Pradesh needs to be developed, and for this, Gorakhpur needs to be developed. Industrial investment is a prerequisite for fulfilling this resolution of a developed country, state and district,” he said.

The Kalesar residential township will be developed on 120-acre land to cater to the needs of small, middle and high-income groups, the chief minister added.

Construction of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway will be completed soon to ease the journey from Lucknow to Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath said. This area will emerge as an industrial cluster and 5000 youths of the district will get job opportunities, the chief minister added.

He also said that the government is also going to build an industrial township in Dhuriyapar on 5,500 acres. A proposal for establishing a cement factory in this area has been received.

The under-construction garment park on 25-acre land and plastic park on 88-acre land will be a game-changer for GIDA, the chief minister said.

Development of religious places had restored their glory, he said and appealed to people to visit Ram temple.

Since 2014, 56 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday exuded confidence that the Ganga Expressway connecting western Uttar Pradesh to the eastern part of the state would be dedicated to the nation before the start of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in early 2025.

He said U.P. had religious places like Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, adding that there was faith along with livelihood here.