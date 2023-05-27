Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Bhatkhande inaugurates Pandit Lachhu Maharaj hall

Bhatkhande inaugurates Pandit Lachhu Maharaj hall

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 27, 2023 12:31 AM IST

According to the university authorities, late Kathak extraordinaire Lachhu Maharaj used to teach in the room.

The Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (BSV) has inaugurated a hall where the students of Kathak will learn and rehearse under the guidance of exponent Pandit Ram Mohan Maharaj.

Kathak maestro Ram Mohan Maharaj with other BSV faculty members during the inauguration of the Lachhu Maharaj hall on the university premises. (HT photo)
The Lachhu Maharaj Kaksh was inaugurated Thursday, in the presence of Pandit Ram Mohan (a visiting faculty at the BSV for Kathak), vice chancellor Mandvi Singh, head of the department of dance Gyanendra Dutt Bajpai and head of the percussions department Manoj Mishra.

“Currently, we have over 200 students of Kathak at Bhatkhande. The Lachhu Maharaj hall will be used only for the special classes to be taken by Pandit Ram Mohan Maharaj, who’ll take classes for two hours six days a week,” said Bajpai.

