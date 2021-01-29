'Big disappointment': Mayawati on President's address to farmers
- The BSP boycotted President Kovind's address to joint session of Parliament, expressed solidarity with agitating peasants.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Friday termed the President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint session of Parliament as a "big disappointment" for the farmers and the poor.
"The Centre is harassing and exploiting the agitating farmers who have launched a stir demanding withdrawal of the three newly enacted agriculture laws. The BSP will raise its voice against the exploitation and injustice meted out to farmers," she said in a tweet.
Mayawati’s reaction came after the BSP announced in the morning to boycott President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint session of Parliament at the start of the budget session.
Earlier in the day, while expressing solidarity with the agitating farmers protesting against the three farm laws enacted in September last year, Mayawati posted a series of tweets, "In protest against not accepting the agitating farmers' demand of the withdrawal of the three disputed laws and adopting a lax attitude in the matters of public interest, the BSP today (Friday) decided to boycott the President’s address to Parliament."
Also read: India took short term pain for long time gain - Chief economic adviser
She further said the Centre should take measures to normalise the situation in Delhi and other areas. "The Centre should not make innocent farmers scapegoat under the guise of riots on the Republic Day in Delhi. There is truth in the objections of the BKU and other farmer leaders against the farm laws. The central government should pay attention to their demands," Mayawati added.
"Farmers, who have made the country self-reliant in agriculture, are agitating for the withdrawal of the three agriculture laws. The government is harassing the farmers and the silence of the government over the issue is sad," the BSP chief said.
Communicating her party's stand on the three agriculture laws, Mayawati said, "The BSP has always opposed the new agriculture laws in Parliament and outside which were introduced by the Centre in a very immature way. Along with the poor, the Dalits and the backwards, the BSP will always raise its voice against the exploitation and injustice meted out to farmers."
Mayawati's tweets announcing a boycott of the President's address came at 9 am— two hours before the start of the President's address to the joint session of the Parliament. The Akali Dal, the Aam Aadmi Party and 16 opposition political parties led by the Congress on Thursday announced the boycott of the President’s address.
