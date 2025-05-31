Bird Flu Alert: Gorakhpur bans chicken sale for 3 weeks

The district administration in Gorakhpur has announced a three-week ban on the sale of chicken after confirmation of a bird flu outbreak in multiple areas of the city. The decision follows laboratory tests that detected H5N1 and H9N1 strains in samples sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD). 695 birds culled in hotspots; zoo closure extended amid virus scare (Sourced)

According to chief veterinary officer (CFO) Dr Bhupendra Singh, samples testing positive were collected from Jhugiya Bazar, Aluminium Factory area, Taramandal, Bhagat Crossing, and localities near Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park. As part of containment measures, authorities have begun culling birds in affected areas.

On Saturday, 695 birds were culled from 19 poultry shops identified within the hotspots. A one-kilometre containment zone has been declared around the affected sites. A quick response team and a control room have also been activated to monitor the evolving situation, the CFO informed.

Officials said that the H5 strain was also found in a sample taken from Tigress Shakti, who died at Gorakhpur Zoo on May 7. In response, the animal husbandry department collected 1,328 samples from poultry farms and vendors across the district for further testing at NIHSAD. Surveillance has been stepped up across Gorakhpur to track any new signs of the virus.

Zoo deputy director Dr Yogesh Pratap Singh confirmed that no other animals have tested positive. However, the zoo will remain closed for at least another week beyond June 3 as a preventive measure. “Authorities are awaiting results for five more samples taken from the premises.”