BJP core committee holds meeting in Lucknow

Party chief JP Nadda, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh among others participated in the BJP core committee meeting
BJP chief JP Nadda, chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the core committee meetingi n Lucknow on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)
BJP chief JP Nadda, chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the core committee meetingi n Lucknow on Monday.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A meeting of the BJP core committee featuring top leaders was held at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Monday evening. The meeting stretched on till late night.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh among others participated in the meeting. They discussed the ongoing membership drive, the party’s booth level focus, forthcoming tours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entry of some opposition leaders into the BJP.

Party leaders said the BJP is also finalising Vijay Sankalp rath yatras in December and these yatras could culminate with a big rally in Lucknow which would be addressed by Modi. The route of these yatras also was possibly discussed at the meeting, party leaders said.

The BJP leaders also collected feedback about the impact of the announcement of withdrawal of three contentious agricultural laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially in western UP.

BJP chief JP Nadda arrived in Lucknow, along with Yogi Adityanath, after addressing booth presidents in Gorakhpur.

The BJP chief straightaway entered into the meeting of the core committee. UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, state general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan who is the head of the BJP’s election panel in UP, were also present.

The BJP has announced several initiatives to connect with all sections of the society. In the coming days, it could roll out a few more the while Yogi Adityanath government may make some big-ticket announcements even as the Prime Minister continues to visit UP, to inaugurate or lay foundation stones of key projects.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
