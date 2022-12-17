BJP holds protests across Uttar Pradesh against Bilawal’s remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held statewide protests on Saturday against Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ruling party sought to rally popular support over the issue.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, along with party lawmakers and other functionaries, held a massive protest outside the Vidhan Bhavan, next to the party state headquarters.

Carrying placards and banners, party workers also burnt an effigy of the Pakistan minister.

Hundreds of party workers, who gathered at the state BJP headquarters in Lucknow, first marched along with the party’s state chief till the Atal Chowk at Hazratganj and burnt Bhutto’s effigy for having made “a personal attack on Modi”.

The U.P. BJP chief said: “Under PM Modi, the country is taking great strides in development even as Pakistan now is acknowledged globally as a nation that patronises terrorists. While under Modi, India’s reputation is climbing, the statement by the Pakistan foreign minister is proof of the frustration that surrounds that nation at the moment. In India, under Modiji, we have shown to the world that while we stand for peace and prosperity of the region, Pakistan is busy patronising terrorists and is now seen as a rogue nation with a dangerous mindset.”

Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesman Priyank Pandey said: “Similar protests were held across the state. Along with BJP cadres, the common man also participated in these protests as, for the poorest of the poor who have benefitted due to various pro-poor policies of the Modi government at the Centre, the PM’s reputation and popularity are sky high.”

In Gorakhpur, BJP workers burnt an effigy of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and shouted slogans against Pakistan and its leaders.

The BJP’s district chief Udhishthor Singh said a protest march was taken out as part of the agitation.

BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan said Bhutto’s comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a global leader, reflected Pakistan’s attitude to India’s success at the international level.