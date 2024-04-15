BJP manifesto reaffirms our resolve for developed India: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has floated a new slogan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections: “80 banega aadhar, NDA 400 paar, Phir ek bar Modi sarkar.” (Victory on 80 Lok Sabha seats in U.P. will become the basis of NDA crossing 400-mark, Modi government will come in power again). Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Addressing a press conference in the BJP state unit office on Monday, Yogi said, “The BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ is Modi’s guarantee. It reaffirms our dedication to building a developed India while also reinforcing our firm stance against corruption. The poor, youths, farmers and women are pillars of the BJP ‘Sankalp Patra’.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The CM said on the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, PM Narendra Modi released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sankalp Patra. “It represent the four social pillars of the country: Gareeb (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), and Nari (women), collectively known as GYAN,” he added.

Yogi emphasised that the BJP is more than just a political entity today, embodying aspirations of 140 crore people with commitment to realising India’s vision on a mission mode. “The aspirations of the nation is aligned with PM Modi’s vision which guides our mission. The country places its trust in Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

“The manifesto reveals the BJP’s commitment to continuing and expanding the scope of all the welfare schemes, including free ration, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Awas Yojana. The Sankalp Patra also reiterates the party’s resolve to achieve a developed and self-reliant India with the spirit of ‘Nation First’,” the CM said.

“This marks the inaugural election of the Azaadi ka Amrit Kaal, where the focus lies on the ideals of a self-reliant and developed India. Modi’s assurance concerning the nation’s identity, security, faith and economy forms the cornerstone of this Sankalp Patra,” he added.

Yogi stressed that the BJP’s Sankalp Patra serves as the blueprint for a ‘Naya, Shreshth, Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat (New, great, self-reliant and developed India)’.

“In addition to declaring a fight against corruption, it reaffirms the commitment to elevating India from Antyodaya to Sarvodaya and position it as a global leader,” he added.

“The sections that this manifesto represent are based on Modi’s guarantees. This general election stands as evidence of nationwide confidence and trust in Modi ji’s guarantees. This resolution letter will become the basis of the aspirations of a developed India”, Yogi said.

“The Sankalp Patra encompasses the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code, National Litigation Policy, changes in commercial and civil judicial systems, One Nation One Election, PM Surya Har Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, reduction in house registration, resolve to create three crore Lakhpati Didis, doubling the limit of PM Mudra Yojana, as well as increase in MSP and expansion of PM Matsya Yojana,” he added.

“The Sankalp Patra also includes plans to implement missions for irrigation, cold storage, and agricultural infrastructure.. It also aims to integrate senior citizens and transgender individuals into Ayushman Bharat under the vision of a healthy India, training of paramedics, strengthening health infrastructure, affordable insurance products for MSMEs, insurance to protect against fire, theft, natural calamities, to make India a toy manufacturing hub, to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda in 2025 as Tribal Pride Year, to make the country an electronic hub by 2030, to expand the bullet train across the entire country, the resolve to expand 5G as well as develop 6G technology in the country,” the CM said.

Yogi reiterated his commitment to expanding the capacity of large convention centres for global conferences and exhibitions, modernizing the police force, enhancing the technological capabilities of security forces, establishing new IITs and AIIMS institutions, implementing the one nation one student initiative, ensuring quality education, and promoting accessible education through technology.

“The Sankalp Patra also reiterates the party’s resolve to host the Olympics in 2036, building new stadiums, state-of-the-art sports training centres, manufacturing of sports equipment, promotion of sports startups, science park for science and technology, conservation and rejuvenation of rivers, increasing the scope of Namami Gange, organising Ramayana Mahotsav in the world,” he said.