Development taking place at fast pace in state capital: BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh

As the campaign for the upcoming civic polls intensified, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Sarojini Nagar constituency Rajeshwar Singh on Tuesday addressed a public meeting at Buddheshwar crossing here enlisting vote and support for party’s mayoral candidate from Lucknow Sushma Kharakwal. BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh (HT FILE)

He said before 2014, discrimination, casteism and nepotism were at their peak in the state. “However, today U.P. is free from mafia, corruption and crime under the able leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath,” he added.

“Now, roads and new hospitals are being built. Also, medical colleges are being established in every district. UP is the fastest growing economy of the country. Today the dreams of the youth are coming true and daughters are showing their mettle,” the MLA said.

“Unprecedented development is taking place at a fast pace in the state capital. 1.30 lakh new sewer connections have been given and clean tap water is reaching every household. Lucknow has become the fastest growing capital of the country,” Singh added.