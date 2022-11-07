BJP MLA Vikram Saini disqualified

LUCKNOW BJP MLA from Khatauli (Muzaffarnagar), Vikram Saini, was finally disqualified following his conviction for two years in the Muzaffarnagar riots case, on October 11. The Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly declared his seat vacant.

Principal secretary, state legislative assembly, Pradeep Dubey issued an order (dated November 7, 2022) disqualifying Saini and declaring his seat vacant.

Dubey quoted the Muzaffarnagar MP/MLA court’s order and said Saini would be considered disqualified w.e.f. October 11, 2022 in view of Supreme Court’s decision (dated July 10, 2013) on writ petition number 490 of 2005 and 231 of 2005. “It is hereby notified for information of general public that Vikram Singh’s seat in the state legislative assembly is hereby declared vacant w.e.f. October 11, 2022,” stated Dubey in his order.

The state legislative assembly had earlier sought legal opinion on the issue of Saini’s disqualification. Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary had raised the issue of delay in Saini’s disqualification on social media when the state legislative assembly disqualified Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Mohd Azam Khan.

Chaudhary had also sent a letter to the Speaker of the state legislative assembly Satish Mahana in this regard. In his reply, Mahana said his office had no role in the disqualification and he had asked state legislative assembly secretariat for appropriate legal action in the case.