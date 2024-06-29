BJP to fix responsibility for poor show in Lok Sabha polls in UP; MLAs on target

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs who failed to secure votes in their respective assembly constituencies for the party’s Lok Sabha candidates are most likely to be denied tickets in the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. (For representation)

After the party’s poor show in the recently concluded elections, the BJP had constituted 40 teams of two members each who visited all 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state with a focus on those seats that the party lost.

The visits aimed to figure out reasons for the party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

In their reports submitted to the party, the observers also stressed reasons why the candidates’ winning margin came down on seats that the party won.

“In these reports, the names of party MLAs and their constituencies have been mentioned where BJP’s Lok Sabha candidates trailed,” a senior BJP leader said.

“Such MLAs will be denied tickets in the 2027 assembly polls,” he added.

As Uttar Pradesh is one of the most important states for the BJP, the party’s top brass will get into action mode to make amends before the next assembly elections.

The BJP’s Lok Sabha tally in Uttar Pradesh came down to 33 in 2024 from 62 in 2019.

Out of all the losses, the most resounding defeat it suffered is in Faizabad, the nerve centre of saffron politics revolving around the temple town of Ayodhya.

“The party might replace more than 100 sitting MLAs in the next assembly polls in the state. Among the biggest mistakes the party made was that it repeated a majority of its sitting MPs despite adverse reports against them,” said a BJP leader.

According to party sources, even some ministers in the state government could face action for poor show in their assembly segments in the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP has 255 and the Samajwadi Party 111 MLAs in the 403-member state assembly.