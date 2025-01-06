Menu Explore
BJP to hold dist president polls between Jan 7-10

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 06, 2025 08:42 AM IST

BJP to elect district presidents in UP from Jan 7-10, with strict eligibility criteria and emphasis on consensus over voting for leadership transition.

The Bharatiya Janata Party will conduct elections to the posts of district president in Uttar Pradesh between January 7 and 10 after completing the election of mandal (divisional) presidents as part of its Sangathan Parv-2024.

State-level workshop on organisational elections held at the BJP headquarters on Sunday. (HT Photo)
State-level workshop on organisational elections held at the BJP headquarters on Sunday. (HT Photo)

To ensure effective leadership, the party has set strict eligibility criteria, including an age limit of 60 years and a requirement for candidates to have served as active members for at least two terms. The announcement was made during a state-level workshop on organisational elections held at the BJP headquarters here on Sunday.

The party has already announced it will rely on selection through consensus rather than election through voting.

The workshop, led by national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh and national general secretary Vinod Tawde, also emphasised the importance of grassroots participation and democratic processes.

State election officer Mahendra Nath Pandey, BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, and other senior leaders outlined the action plan for leadership transitions, linking the elections to the party’s preparations for the 2027 assembly polls.

Addressing party leaders, B.L. Santhosh highlighted the importance of ideology, values, and systematic planning in sustaining organisational vitality. “Our organisational elections are progressing with quality. Leadership changes are an integral part of our system, and these transitions will prepare us for the upcoming challenges,” he said.

Manhendra Nath Pandey noted that the election of mandal presidents, including a significant number of backward classes, scheduled castes, and women, has been completed in most districts, with pending processes to be finalised soon.

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary called the elections a step toward strengthening the party’s ideology and programs. Dharampal Singh underscored the importance of selecting capable leaders through consensus and adhering to the set guidelines.

