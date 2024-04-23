BJP trying to take mileage from works done by BSP govt in UP: Mayawati

LUCKNOW Taking credit for the development of the Noida and Greater Nodia region by the erstwhile BSP regime in Uttar Pradesh, party chief Mayawati on Monday accused the BJP of trying to take mileage of the works done by her government. Mayawati said Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar were neglected under the Congress, BJP and SP governments. (File Photo)

Under the Congress, BJP and SP governments, Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district were neglected and the BSP government launched slew of development projects for the development of the region, she alleged while addressing a public meeting in support of party candidates contesting from GB Nagar and Bulandshahr Lok Sabha seats. The rally was organized on Sikandrabagh bypass road (Bulandshahr).

Polling in GB Nagar will be held in the second phase on April 26 along with Amroha, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura.

“When my government came to power with full majority in the state, the condition of this region was very bad and there was no development. We developed Noida, Greater Noida, gave a new district and university in the name of Gautam Buddh and brought an expressway connecting Noida with other parts of UP paving way for the development of west UP. This airport (Jewar) that they are talking about constructing was given shape and the foundation was also laid during my government which they want to cash in on,” she alleged.

Mayawati said the BSP had fielded Rajendra Singh Solanki, a Rajput candidate, from Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat. In the previous LS election rival parties had fielded Gujjar candidates leading to the division of votes that paved way for the BJP’s victory. “To stop the BJP from winning the seat, the BSP fielded a Rajput candidate this time,” she said.

However, the BSP fielded a Gujjar community candidate Pradeep Bainsla from the neighbouring Baghpat LS seat. “The Gujjar community should not feel sidelined as BSP has given representation to the sarva samaj (all communities) in the distribution of tickets,” she said.

Girishchand Jatav, sitting MP from Nagina, was fielded from the Bulandshahr reserved seat.

Raising the farmers’ issue Mayawati said: “The BJP and SP governments had acquired land of farmers in GB Nagar at throwaway prices...farmers are cheated and harassed. The BSP government gave appropriate compensation to farmers.”

The BJP and Congress were using surveys and opinion polls to misguide people while rival parties released manifestos to get votes....and after winning election they will not implement promises made to the people, she said.

Mayawati claimed that if free and fair elections were held then this time, the BJP would not come back to power at the Centre easily.