BJP will win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: JP Nadda

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath the party will win all the 80 seats in UP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. BJP president JP Nadda with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of the 'Women's Half Marathon', in Lucknow on Sunday. (JP Nadda-X)

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Women’s Half Marathon in Dubbaga area of Lucknow, Nadda said Uttar Pradesh is writing a new story of development under Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. “Along with women empowerment the UP government has ended mafia rule and corruption while paving way for infrastructure development. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav only want to keep their families prosperous,” he said.

Hitting out at the Congress, Nadda said, “Those who left no stone unturned to break the country are today taking out the Bharat Jodo Yatra, those who have done injustice are taking out the Nyay Yatra. Those who did not imagine anyone outside the family are suddenly talking about the country. Today there is a big competition going on between those who take the country forward and those who pull it back. While the INDIA alliance slogan is to stop Modi, the PM is working to take India forward,” he said.

Nadda said Yogi Adityanath is working to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission 100% on the ground. Under the leadership of CM Yogi, UP has today come out of the identity of a sick state and has joined the ranks of the leading states of the country, he said.

“Prime Minister Modi talks about only four castes in the country, first of which are women, second is youth, third is farmers and fourth is the poor. If we strengthen these four castes and give them strength then no one can stop us from becoming a developed India,” he said.

Focusing on various welfare schemes run for women, farmers, youth and the poor, Nadda said Yogi Adityanath’s government has implemented the schemes on the ground. “Today crores of people have risen above the poverty line and joined the APL category from BPL.” Speaking on Fit India and Khelo India movement, he well-equipped stadiums to playgrounds and open gyms are being built in every village.

Later, addressing Viksit Baharat Sankalp Yatra, Nadda said, according to IMF report 13.50 crore people have crossed above poverty line. The number of extreme poor has come below 1%. This is the picture of developing India, he added.

The government is reaching the doorsteps of the people in the villages, panchayats, wards and corporations. “The BJP workers should inform the people about the schemes and ensure that the eligible people get the benefits of the schemes. BJP has launched the Viksit Bharat Yatra to ensure that no beneficiary misses the welfare schemes launched by the government,” he said.

“Today 4 crore people have got house in the country under PM house scheme while In UP 55.50 lakh people have got house. The people are getting tap water in their household under Jal Jeevan Mission. The government has distributed Ayushman Bharat card with ₹5 lakh health coverage to 55 crore poor beneficiaries. The Ujjawla scheme has protected women from drudgery, today 9.50 crore women have got cooking gas. Under the ration scheme, 80 crore people are getting ration each month. This is due to the good governance of the BJP government, he said.

Launched on November 15 by PM Modi, the yatra will cover 2.50 lakh panchayats, 3,600 municipal corporations, Nagar Palika parishad and Nagar panchayats before culminating on January 25 .