BKU dharna from today against leopard terror

MEERUT Perturbed over death of farmers and their family members in leopard attacks at different places in Bijnor district, the Bharatiya Kisan Union has declared to launch “Guldar Mukt Bijnor” campaign from August 3 onwards. The BKU panchayat underway. (HT)

A panchayat was convened on Tuesday to discuss the issue in which BKU leaders including, district president Satyaveer Singh, divisional president of Moradabad Baburam Tomar, state vice president Rajendra Singh, western UP general secretary Kuldeep Singh, state general secretary Ramavatar Singh and others participated. They all discussed the increasing incident of leopard attacks on people and their animals.

The panchayat unanimously decided to launch an indefinite agitation ‘ Guldar Mukt Bijnor” from August 3. Under this, a group of union leaders and activists would sit on dharna at the collectorate to raise the issue and demand protection of people.

Satyaveer Singh said that the issue had been raised for months but the forest department failed to protect people and their animals. “We have no option but to launch “ Guldar Mukt Bijnor” to compel forest officials to protect people,” said Singh.

To note, leopards have killed 12 people at different places in Bijnor district in the past 7 months. Teams of rthe forest department and wildlife experts are doing everything possible to catch them but so far their efforts have been futile.

BKu media in charge in Bijnor Sandeep Tyagi claimed that leopards had killed many cows, calves and dogs in the past few months. The big cats attacks caused death of more than 12 people and injuries to over 100.

He said that leopards had become synonyms of terror in the district and farmers were scared to go to their fields to collect fodder and harvest crops.

The protesting leaders will also raise issues of delay in increasing crushing capacity of Najibabad Sugar Mill, menace of stray animals, broken village roads and electricity bills.