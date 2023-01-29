Book fair at Lucknow’s Hazratganj metro station to initiate reading culture

A month-long book fair is currently underway at the Hazratganj Metro Station in Lucknow.

The book fair organised by the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) in association with the ‘The Bookland Book Fair - 2023’ will continue till February 16. It is aimed at aimed at inculcating ‘reading culture’ among the people, including those who travel by the Lucknow metro, said organisers.

“Books on diverse subjects such as spirituality, mythology, academics, fiction, science, literature, history, culture, religion etc are being kept at the stall. Along with the book fair, various events of social cause are being held too. An event titled ‘Know your city’ will be organised where school and college students will take part in answering the question about the Heritage of Lucknow,” said Ali Hasan, the organiser.

“Books promote culture, instill positive values and ethics and are the harbinger of positive change. We know that the world around us is changing very fast. People wish to read the content on their smartphones. In the current scenario of digital revolution, such events will be instrumental in inculcating book reading culture among the people,” he added.

“Just like books, UPMRC is the catalyst of positive change in society. It is providing a safe, secure and comfortable travel experience to the people. It is protecting the environment and people by offering emission free journeys. Therefore, I would invite people to choose metro as the mode of transport for routine commute and be a part of the cultural and social events organised by us every month at different metro stations” said MD, UPMRC Sushil Kumar.