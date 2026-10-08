Brajesh Pathak: Opposition knows it will lose 2027 polls, targeting EC to save face

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday accused opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), of targeting the Election Commission (EC) to “save face” ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, claiming they were aware of an impending defeat. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak at Deendayal Upadhyay Dham in Farah town, Mathura, on Thursday. (Sourced)

Speaking to mediapersons in Agra, Pathak also attacked the SP over party president Akhilesh Yadav’s reported decision not to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“When the opposition wins in states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh, they have no complaints against the Election Commission. Once they lose elections, they blame the EC to ease their frustration,” he said.

Pathak alleged that the SP’s politics was based on minority appeasement and that the party had nothing to do with ‘Sanatan Sanskriti’.

Earlier, at a Kisan and Yuva Sammelan at Deen Dayal Dham in Farah, Mathura, Pathak said farmers and youth were important pillars of the nation’s development. He said farmers were the foundation of the rural economy and rural development, while the energy and capabilities of youth would strengthen the country’s future.

He said the ideology of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay remained relevant and that his ideas of ‘Antyodaya’, self-reliance, social harmony and ‘Nation First’ could help build a developed and self-reliant India.

Pathak also said Uttar Pradesh would ensure 100% compliance with directives under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.