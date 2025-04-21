Bride-to-be shot dead 10 days before wedding while shopping with family in UP’s Bijnor

A 24-year-old woman, just 10 days away from her wedding, was shot dead in broad daylight in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday morning, police said. The incident occurred when the victim, Bhawna Sharma alias Neeshu, who was pursuing a bachelor of education (BEd), was out shopping for her marriage with her father and younger sister. As they were travelling on a motorcycle, an assailant, later identified as Shivank Tyagi, chased them for approximately 500 metres before fatally shooting Bhawna from close range. The accused voluntarily appeared before the cops hours after the incident. (Sourced)

According to senior police officials, the attack stemmed from unrequited love. The accused, Shivang Tyagi, had reportedly harboured feelings for the victim, but she had rejected his advances.

Bijnor additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sanjeev Kumar Vajpayee informed that the accused had studied with Bhawna during their graduation years. The police confirmed that the accused was arrested after he voluntarily appeared before the cops hours after the incident, and the firearm used in the shooting, a .315 bore country-made weapon, was recovered.

The victim’s younger sister, Akansha, who was riding with Bhawna and their father, witnessed the horrifying event, the ASP stated. She described how Tyagi appeared behind them and shot Bhawna as their father, Ved Prakash Sharma, an advocate, slowed the motorcycle at a turn.

“The victim slumped on the ground and was declared dead on reaching on hospital while the assailant fled from the spot after committing the crime,” the ASP added. Akansha’s statement is considered crucial to the ongoing investigation.

The victim and the accused are the residents of Karaundha Chaudhar village under the limits of Bijnor Dehat Kotwali (rural area police station).

Bhawna’s brother, Deep Raj, revealed that Shivan had been harassing his sister for months, leading to a village panchayat where he apologised and promised to stop. Bhawna’s wedding was scheduled for May 1, with her Tilak ceremony planned for April 26, but the incident has now turned their joy into sorrow.

This tragedy follows a similar incident earlier in the month in Ambedkar Nagar district, where 21-year-old Chandani Maurya, a BSc student, was shot dead while collecting milk from a dairy. The victim’s brother has named two youths in the FIR, and police forces have been deployed in the village to maintain peace.