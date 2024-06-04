Brij Bhushan’s clout steers son to victory in UP’s Kaiserganj

LUCKNOW BJP’s Karan Bhushan Singh, son of former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, won from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh by defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Bhagat Ram Mishra by 1,48,843 votes. He bagged 5,71,263 votes while Bhagat Ram secured 4,22,420 votes. BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh arrives at a counting centre after winning the Lok Sabha elections from Kaiserganj constituency on the day of the counting of votes, in Gonda, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Karan’s victory proved his father’s clout in the region. Brij Bhushan Saran Singh not only salvaged his political legacy, but also successfully passed it on to his son and proved his unwavering control over the region. This was Karan Bhushan’s maiden electoral foray

The BJP had denied ticket to Brij Bhushan and instead fielded his son Karan Bhushan from Kaiserganj. But the only talking point among voters was the father and not the son.

Brij Bhushan was denied ticket after allegations of sexual harassment by some female wrestlers of the country when Singh was president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Hi long political career began in 1991 when he won the Lok Sabha election for the first time from Gonda as BJP candidate.

The BJP fielded Singh’s wife Ketki Singh from Gonda in 1996 Lok Sabha election after he was sent to jail for allegedly harbouring associates of India’s number one enemy - Dawood Ibrahim.

However, Singh was absolved of all charges by the court. He was re-elected from Gonda in 1999 and from Balrampur in 2004 as BJP candidate.

In July 2008, Singh joined the Samajwadi Party after the BJP expelled him for cross-voting in parliament during a no-confidence motion brought by the opposition against the then UPA government against India-US nuclear deal.

In 2009, Singh was elected MP from Kaiserganj as Samajwadi Party candidate. But months before the 16th General Election, Singh joined the BJP.

He won 2014 and 2019 LS elections from Kaiserganj as BJP candidate.

Singh’s wife Ketki Singh is currently the chairman of Gonda zila panchayat and son Prateek Bhushan Singh is BJP MLA from Gonda (Sadar) assembly constituency.