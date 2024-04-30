BSP replaces its candidate from Amethi

LUCKNOW: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) replaced its candidate in the Amethi Lok Sabha seat on Monday. A day after fielding Ravi Prakash Maurya from Amethi, the BSP announced Nanhe Singh Chauhan as its candidate for the seat. BSP national general secretary, Mewa Lal Gautam, announced that instead of Maurya, the party has decided to field Nanhe Singh Chauhan, who comes from the OBC Nonia community, for the Amethi seat. BJP chief Mayawati (File)

BSP also announced its candidates on Pratapgarh and Jhansi seat. It has fielded Prathmesh Mishra, a Brahmin candidate, from Pratapgarh and Ravi Prakash Kushwaha, who comes from the OBC community, from Jhansi seat.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

BSP state unit president Vishwanath Pal said that the party was fielding candidates according to the dominance of the community in each constituency. “With over 1.50 lakh Nonia community voters in the Amethi constituency, along with OBC community voters, the BSP candidate is expected to garner support from Dalit voters, who are the core support base of the party in the Amethi Lok Sabha seat,” he said.

There are approximately four lakh Kushwaha voters in the Jhansi Lok Sabha seat, and the party has fielded a Kushwaha candidate in the constituency to attract OBC voters.

The party has also given tickets to members of the ‘sarva samaj’ and named a Brahmin from Pratapgarh Lok Sabha constituency.