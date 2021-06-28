BSP-SAD alliance will free Punjab from Congress misrule: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said BSP-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance will free Punjab from the misrule of the Congress in 2022 assembly election.

Mayawati reviewed the assembly election strategy in a meeting with the office-bearers of the party’s Punjab state committee.

She called upon the party workers to work with honesty and make all-out effort for the victory of the BSP-SAD alliance on each seat.

“We have to ensure that BSP-SAD forms a popular government in Punjab that works for the welfare of the masses and development of the state,” she said.

Terming the Congress government in Punjab as corrupt, Mayawati said the Congress government failed on all front.

A BSP leader familiar with the developments in the meeting said, the BSP Punjab unit president Jasbir Singh Garhi and party Punjab in-charge Randhir Singh Beniwal were present in the meeting.

The BSP has decided to field candidates on 20 assembly seats while SAD will contest on the 97 seats in Punjab assembly election.

In a separate meeting, Mayawati reviewed the working of the party Delhi state unit. She directed the party leaders to increase the base of the party in the national capital.