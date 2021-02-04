Bulandshahr farmers carrying water start marching towards Ghazipur border
Thousands of farmers from different villages of Bulandshahr district on Wednesday began their two-day 100km march towards the Ghazipur border to support the protesting farmers. Many of them were carrying water collected from 36 communities of 36 villages in steel urns.
Water supply to the Ghazipur border has been disrupted, causing problems to the farmers staging a dhrana there in protest against the three newly enacted farm laws.
“If the government stops water supply to protesting farmers, we will take it from our villages,” said prominent farmer leader Mangeram Tyagi, general secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) for National Capital Region, who is leading the march.
The padyatra (foot march) started from Jakhait village of Shikarpur area of Bulandshahr in the afternoon. More farmers joined the march on the way. Tyagi said along with water, they (farmers) were carrying ration and other commodities. The farmers, who were carrying the tricolour, shouted the “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” slogan.
The marching farmers stayed at Lalpur village in Sikandrabad area of the district for the night stay and resumed their march on Thursday morning. They are likely to reach the Ghazipur border by Thursday evening.
BKU youth wing district president of Bulandshahr Thakur Shailendra Arya said support for the protesting farmers was pouring in from different communities and villages.
He reiterated that the farmers won’t return home till government agreed to repeal the three farm laws. Arya added that soon more such marches would be organised from the district to support the farmers’ stir.
