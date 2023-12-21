Bulandshahr teenager tests Covid positive

MEERUT A 17-year-old boy was found Covid positive in Jahangirabad area of Bulandshahr district. He was put in isolation and his family members and staff of doctor’s clinic were tested for infection but found negative. The CMO has given instructions to the medical in-charges to increase the number of corona tests in the district. (Pic for representation)

Meanwhile, chief medical officer of Bulandshahr Dr Vinay Kumar Singh has directed the staff of all community andbprimary health centres in the district to do antigen tests. “ All CHCs and PHCs along with district hospitals have been put on alert after a case of Covid was detected in Jahangirabad area”, said Dr Singh.

The 17-year-old boy was suffering from persistent fever and his family members were getting him treated by private doctors . His antigen test was done on December 18. It was positive and RTPCR test further confirmed corona . The patient was isolated at home and his family was tested for Covid but the reports were negative. Now the clinic operators and other people who came in contact with the teenager are being tested .

It is not yet confirmed if the case was of JN-1 sub variant.” The variant or sub-variant of corona can be decided only through genome sequencing which we send to deignated lab only after 10 or more cases are detected,” said Dr Ramit, district surveillance officer in Bulandshahr.

He said that the boy attended multiple marriages and it was difficult to trace and test each person who attended all the gatherings .

The CMO, however, said that the new corona variant JN-1 had symptoms like persistent fever, persistent cough, quick fatigue, blocked or runny nose, diarrhoea, headache etc. In case of such symptoms, all medical in-charges had been instructed to get the person tested for Covid.

Since there was not a single case of corona infection in the district for almost a year, the testing was being done with antigen kits only in the isolation ward of the district hospital. After the government alert and a case of corona being found in the district, now testing would be done with antigen kits in all government hospitals, said the CMO.

No need to panic: Pathak

LUCKNOW: New Covid cases in the state were not being reported every day and in the past 48 hours, two samples tested positive from among 4000 tested via RTPCR, said senior officials in the health department.

There was no need to panic due to the new sub-variant of Covid-19, said deputy chief minister and state’s health minister Brajesh Pathak in a press statement after participating in a virtual meet with the union health minister on Wednesday.

“Samples are being tested in the state as per the requirement. There is no need to panic or worry. This is no new variant but a sub-variant,” said the minister.