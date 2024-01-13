Bundelkhand Gaurav fest from January 23 to promote tourism

Lucknow:Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said on Friday that Bundelkhand Gaurav (Pride) Mahotsav would be organized in seven districts of Bundelkhand from January 23 to February 18. There are about 34 forts and historical buildings in Bundelkhand. (Pic for representation)

Tourists will be given information about the historical, religious and mythological places in all the districts of Bundelkhand. The Mahotsav will promote tourism and also generate employment at the local level. Tourism, in turn, will play an important role in removing the backwardness of the region .

Singh unveiled the logo of Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav in the tourism bhawan auditorium on Friday. During the 16-day Mahotsav, various programmes and heritage walks will be organized in Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Chitrakoot and Banda districts. The programmes will start from Jhansi Fort on January 23 and end at Kalinjar Fort in Banda district on February 18, as per the minister .

Bundelkhand is famous for its glorious history, cultural heritage, historical buildings and natural beauty. Every district has its own identity, dress, food and cultural diversity.

During the event, efforts would be made to showcase the diversity of Bundelkhand to people in other states. There were about 34 forts and historical buildings in Bundelkhand, the minister said, adding the tourism department planned to renovate and beautify them on the lines of Rajasthan and operate them on PPP mode. At present the final bids for Barua Sagar and Chunar forts had been opened. Efforts were being made to remove the backwardness of Bundelkhand by linking local life with economic activities. In future, Bundelkhand would act as the growth engine of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Principal secretary, tourism and culture, Mukesh Meshram said there were sites of historical and archaeological importance in every district of Bundelkhand. In fact, Bundelkhand was incomplete without the glorious saga of Rani of Jhansi and Alha Udal. Efforts were being made to connect Bundelkhand with world class tourism, he said.