Butler Palace lake: Refuse from shanties around entering Lucknow colony lake, killing fish
Hutments around Butler Palace colony are pouring domestic refuse into the colony’s lake, reducing the dissolved oxygen to such an extent that fish inside the pond are dying. More than 12 tonnes of fish have died in the last three days.
Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “LMC has pressed in four boats and 20 employees to remove the dead fish from the pond. The LMC has taken the responsibility of removing the fish to save residents of the colony from the spread of other diseases.”
“The lake is the property of Raja Mehmoodabad. We have informed the department of fisheries to identify the exact reason behind the death of the fish in the lake. The encroachers around the pond are releasing their sewer directly into the pond and this has been brought to the notice of PWD. The waste needs to be treated or the encroachers need to be removed.”
Sunilkant, executive engineer, PWD, said, “From 2017, the lake has been maintained by Raja Mehmoodabad. It seems that the fish are dying due to lack of oxygen in the pond as the sewer of hutments around Butler Palace is opening in it. The lake needs to be maintained well by Raja Mehmoodabad.”
Locals said that the lake has not been cleaned by the Raja Mehmoodabad as a number of plastic bottles and waste material keeps floating in the lake.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
