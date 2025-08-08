Cabinet meeting: UP Rural Population Records Bill, Har Ghar Tiranga funding approved

The state cabinet has given its approval to the Uttar Pradesh Rural Population Records Bill-2025 to make the process of updating land documents of the rural population simple and transparent. The Uttar Pradesh cabinet also gave its approval to the proposal to use the State Finance Commission funds for flag distribution under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign on the occasion of Independence Day 2025. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the state cabinet meeting. (HT file)

With the process of transfer, amendment and updating the gharauni ( land ownership documents) simplified, it will now be easy to change the name on the basis of inheritance, sale, gift, will, auction, court order or family agreement. Revenue inspector and tehsildar/naib tehsildar will get the right to update the gharauni in clean cases. Application can now be made for correction of a clerical error or the mobile number or address. Till now, more than 1.06 crore gharaunis have been prepared in the state, out of which more than 1.01 crore have been distributed.

Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, 60 lakh national flags will be distributed free of cost in urban poor areas. An amount of ₹12 crore from the State Finance Commission is being provided to urban local bodies for this purpose. These flags will be produced by Self-Help Groups (SHGs) associated with the State Urban Livelihoods Mission under the urban development department, providing employment to approximately 29,000 women and boosting the local economy.

The success of the campaign will be ensured through the active involvement of public representatives, student organizations, civil society groups, and the general public. Principal secretary, urban development, Amrit Abhijat, stated: “This campaign is not merely symbolic, but a people’s movement that strengthens the spirit of nation-building through public participation, women empowerment, and cleanliness. Involving self-help groups in the production of flags will not only generate local employment but also fulfill the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.”

As per government directives, committees will be formed under the chairmanship of the district magistrate in each district to prepare and implement action plans for the programme’s execution. During the campaign period, special cleanliness drives will be carried out at martyrs’ memorials, historical sites and other public places. Urban local bodies will organise activities based on the theme “Swachh Nagari – Jhanda Nagari.”