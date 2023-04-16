Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Six dead after car falls into pit in Shravasti

Six dead after car falls into pit in Shravasti

ByHT Correspondent, Shravasti
Apr 16, 2023 01:24 AM IST

SP said the seven-seater car carrying 14 passengers was travelling to Shravasti from Ludhiana when the accident took place

Six persons, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed and eight injured when a car fell into a roadside pit after colliding with a tree near Sundarai village in the Ikauna area of Shravasti, police said. Among the six dead, five were of a family.

The police said the passengers were residents of Shravasti who worked in Ludhiana, Punjab. They were going to Shravasti to attend a cremation (For representation)
The police said the passengers were residents of Shravasti who worked in Ludhiana, Punjab. They were going to Shravasti to attend a cremation (For representation)

Shravasti superintendent of police (SP) Prachi Singh said the seven-seater car carrying 14 passengers was travelling to Shravasti from Ludhiana when the accident took place around 6 am. Near Sundrai village, the driver lost control over the car and collided with a tree killing six people on the spot, the SP added.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives.

“The CM has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident in Shravasti district. Wishing peace to the departed souls, the chief minister passed on his condolences to the bereaved family members,” the chief minister’s office said in a tweet in Hindi.

Adityanath has directed the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured passengers, the tweet added. He also wished for a speedy recovery of the injured.

The deceased were identified as Heera Lal (30) and his nine-year-old son, Mukesh Kumar (30), Bhagwati Prasad and his son Putti Lal (31). All of them were from Shravasti. The two other deceased, Rama Devi and Harish Kumar (the driver), were from Ludhiana.

The SP said the injured were rushed to Ikauna community health centre, which referred them to the Bahraich medical college. SP said the passengers were residents of Shravasti who worked in Ludhiana, Punjab. They were going to Shravasti to attend a cremation.

(With inputs from PTI)

police driver accident family punjab road accident ludhiana district administration grief rama devi harish kumar mukesh kumar + 10 more
