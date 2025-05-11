Caste, economic inequalities must end for India to develop, says Yogi

India can become a truly developed nation only by ending caste and economic inequalities, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya on Saturday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya on Saturday (Sourced)

Adityanath was in the temple town to inaugurate the new ‘Satsang Bhawan’ of the Sant Ravidas temple, which has also been renovated.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said: “Ayodhya was neglected after independence. But today, this city of the Suryavansh is emerging as the country’s first solar city and creating a new identity for itself.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India draws inspiration from Sant Ravidas, whose dream of a just and inclusive society forms the foundation of true national progress,” the CM added.

“Only by ending caste and economic inequalities, India can become truly developed.”

Recalling the medieval period, Adityanath stated when Sanatan Dharma was under threat during foreign invasions, it was Sant Ravidas in Kashi who guided the society towards unity and harmony.

“He challenged hollow rituals and superstitions and placed karma (action) above all. “Main changa to kathauti mein Ganga” (if the mind is pure, than the Ganga can be found in a small bowl) is relevant even today,” said the CM.

On the occasion, the CM also spoke about the ongoing development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

He said over the last 10 years, Seer Govardhan in Kashi had been beautifully restored, and now similar efforts were transforming Ayodhya.

He highlighted the construction of four-lane roads, the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, a food distribution center named after Mata Shabari, a rest house named after Nishad Raj, and the beautification of Ram Ki Paidi and Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya.

Adityanath assured saints from the Pasi community, Kabir Math, and Rajak community of the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

Among the prominent people present were Mahant Banwari Pati Brahmachari Ji Maharaj of Sant Ravidas Ji Temple, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Champat Rai, mayor Mahant Girish Pati Tripathi, Yogi Balknath Ji Maharaj, and Ramanujdas Ji Maharaj.

‘No compromise on quality of dev projects’

Stressing on their timely execution, the chief minister directed officials to complete all development projects within deadlines without compromising standards.

He also issued specific instructions to maintain law and order and strengthen security, given Ayodhya’s rising prominence.

Underscoring his commitment to Ayodhya’s transformation, CM called for regular monitoring of all projects and swift action wherever delays or issues arise.

The meeting was attended by MLAs, the city mayor, the divisional commissioner, the district magistrate and other senior officials in the district.