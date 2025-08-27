CBI nabs another CBN inspector in bribery case; third in two days

A day after the arrest of two Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) inspectors and a Lucknow-based nursing home owner, the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) Anti-Corruption Bureau, Lucknow, on Wednesday nabbed another narcotics inspector and two private persons in connection with the bribery case, senior CBI officials confirmed. Investigators suspect the involvement of more people in the bribery nexus. Investigators suspect the involvement of more people in the bribery nexus. (For representation)

A senior CBI official confirmed that those arrested on Wednesday were identified as CBN inspector Adarsh Yogi and two private individuals -- Sunil Jaiswal and Subhash Jaiswal.

The senior official said that the accused inspectors had demanded a bribe from Ahmad for not implicating him in a case related to procurement of a restricted drug. Ahmad had allegedly procured the drug from a man arrested by CBI in another case. Both inspectors were caught while demanding and accepting ₹10 lakh, he added.

Another official said the CBI initially registered an FIR under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal conspiracy, and sections 7, 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, relating to bribery of public servants and abetment of such offences. The FIR was lodged on Tuesday against five persons, including CBN inspectors Mahipal Singh and Ravi Ranjan, Ahmad, his son Kakub, Sunil Jaiswal, and unidentified others.

The official added that the involvement of inspector Adarsh Yogi and private person Subhash Jaiswal surfaced during further investigation. “Following these findings, Adarsh Yogi, Subhash Jaiswal and Sunil Jaiswal, who was already an accused in the FIR, were arrested. Subhash and Sunil Jaiswal were acting as mediators in the bribery case,” he explained.

Efforts were on to trace another named accused, Kakub, and the investigation was underway to confirm the involvement of more people in the bribery nexus, the official added.

Notably, the FIR stated that information was received from a reliable source that Mahipal Singh, in criminal conspiracy with Ravi Ranjan, and others, was indulging in corrupt practices by demanding undue advantage from Ahmad by threatening to implicate him in a false case. The case pertained to procurement of a restricted drug, Codeine syrup, from Roshan Lal, who had already been arrested by Mahipal Singh in another case.

“Accordingly, a regular case was registered on Tuesday against them,” officials said. During subsequent proceedings, ₹10 lakh paid as bribe by Ahmad to the accused CBN officers was recovered.