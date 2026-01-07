CGST Jhansi bribery case: CBI to re-examine major raids of last four years

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which recently exposed a major bribery scandal in the Central GST (CGST) department in Jhansi, will now scrutinise details of major GST and CGST raids conducted on big business entities over the last four years, senior officials confirmed. The decision was taken after several GST officials, employees and traders provided info to the central agency. (For Representation)

According to sources, the CBI will examine records of high-profile GST raids carried out between 2022 and 2025 in Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi and other cities across Uttar Pradesh. As part of the expanded investigation, the agency will review documents seized from traders during these raids, departmental files related to adjudication and recovery proceedings, and the subsequent action taken by GST officials.

The decision to broaden the probe was taken after several officials and employees of the GST department as well as traders who alleged harassment provided crucial information to the CBI during questioning. These statements reportedly pointed towards irregular practices in multiple past raids involving large business entities.

The move follows the CBI’s arrest of CGST deputy commissioner Prabha Bhandari, superintendents Anil Tiwari and Ajay Sharma, advocate Naresh Gupta and owner of Jai Durga Hardware, Raju Mangatani, in a ₹1.5 crore bribery case linked to the CGST office in Jhansi. The agency recovered large amounts of cash, jewellery and property-related documents from the accused, giving a new dimension to the investigation.

The CBI officials have found that a fixed commission-based extortion system was allegedly operating within the Jhansi CGST office. Investigators claim that tax evasion cases of traders were “managed” in exchange for bribes under a pre-decided sharing arrangement. Employees who acted as intermediaries allegedly received a fixed 10 per cent commission of the bribe amount, while senior officers were accused of facilitating illegal settlements by diluting, delaying or closing cases.

Sources said the racket was well-organised and had been functioning for a considerable period, involving multiple layers of the department. During interrogation, the arrested accused have reportedly named several more officers and employees suspected to be part of the nexus.

With these revelations, the CBI is now closely examining whether similar irregularities occurred during previous major GST raids on big business entities. Officials said departmental files related to high-value cases are being rechecked to ascertain whether raids were misused for extortion, illegal settlements or personal gain.

The agency sources said the role of several more GST officials is under the scanner and further action will be taken after a detailed assessment of the evidence that emerges from the scrutiny. The case is scheduled to come up for hearing in court on January 13 and more arrests are likely as the probe progresses.