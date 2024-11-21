Chandra Shekhar meets Azam Khan in jail, slams political vendetta

The national president of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and Nagina MP Chandra Shekhar Azad met senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan in Sitapur jail on Thursday, citing personal reasons for the visit. Azad expressed concern over Khan’s health, describing him as unwell. This visit followed Azad’s earlier meeting with Azam Khan’s son, Abdullah Azam, at Hardoi jail on November 11. Azad criticised the judicial processes involving Azam, referring to his 10-year sentence (sourced)

After meeting the former SP MP, Chandra Shekhar told media, “I tried twice earlier to meet him, but Azam Bhai was unwell. Today, I finally succeeded. We had a detailed conversation, and I focused entirely on his health.”

Addressing speculation of political motives, he clarified, “Had I thought about political gains, I would have met him before the elections. A signal from him could have significantly influenced Uttar Pradesh politics. But I came after the elections, as my relations with him are not political but personal. During a shooting incident involving me, he and his family visited me despite internal opposition within his party.”

Azad criticised the judicial processes involving Azam, referring to his 10-year sentence for alleged goat theft and the subsequent transfer of the judge who granted him bail. He remarked, “Democracy is being murdered, and constitutional bodies are under attack. I believe his difficult days will soon end.”

Azad also urged the government to refrain from political vendetta, stating, “Azam Bhai is battling an eye infection. Political differences should not translate into vendetta. Tomorrow someone else will be in power then again that person will misuse power and keep on going like this.”

Commenting on the recent bypolls in nine U.P. assembly constituencies, Azad alleged widespread violence and lawlessness. “Journalists were attacked, and the District Magistrate had to intervene. Such anarchy during elections is unprecedented. It became a prestige issue for the chief minister, leading to blatant misconduct,” he said.

“This is not China border that Inspector had to take out his revolver and scare people away,” he added.

Notably, Azam Khan has been incarcerated in Sitapur jail following convictions in multiple cases, including a 2022 hate speech case that led to his disqualification from the state assembly.