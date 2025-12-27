Class 11 student shot dead on inter college campus in Gorakhpur district’s Pipraich town

A Class 11 student was shot dead on the Cooperative Inter College campus in Pipraich town in Gorakhpur district following an altercation over a “mobile status” at the institution’s playground on Friday afternoon, the police said. Following the murder, enraged students chased the assailants, who managed to flee while brandishing firearms but one of the accused was detained later. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on the student, identified as Sudheer Bharti (17), resident of Munderi Gadhwa village, according to police officials. The victim belonged to the Dalit community. Two accused have been detained and two others are on the run. The assailants are from an Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, the victim’s family claimed.

Both the accused and the victim allegedly belonged to the same village. The incident caused protests and vandalism at the village where the house of the accused was targeted, leading to heavy police deployment in the area, the police added.

Following the murder, enraged students chased the assailants, who managed to flee while brandishing firearms but two accused were detained later.

Speaking to the media, Gorakhpur senior superintendent of police Raj Karan Nayyar said both the deceased and the accused were residents of the same village.

An altercation reportedly occurred earlier in the day over a mobile status post, the SSP said.

“Later, around 1:30 pm, the accused allegedly arrived at the college and opened fire on the student, killing him on the spot,” the SSP added.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem. Complaints have been received from both sides, and an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police teams are conducting raids, and all accused will be arrested soon,” the SSP said.

Pipraich station house officer Madan Mohan Mishra said following a complaint by the victim’s father Rajesh Kumar, police registered an FIR against four named accused under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with three others who are unidentified.

“The named accused are Vinay, Dayanand alias Chhotu, Umesh Roshan and a minor. Police have detained two accused and interrogated them,” he said. Dayanand and the minor have been detained.

According to eyewitnesses, Sudheer Bharti was at the playground when an argument broke out.

The altercation escalated quickly, during which the accused allegedly took out a country-made pistol and fired at Bharti. The student collapsed and died on the spot, the eyewitnesses added.

Following the incident, authorities closed the school as a precautionary measure.

When the student’s body was taken to his village, angry villagers allegedly attacked the house of one of the accused. Family members, including the mother of one of the accused, were reportedly assaulted, and the house was vandalised.

Police intervened to control the situation and took two accused into custody. However, the villagers demanded justice on the spot.

SSP Nayyar, along with SP North Jitendra Kumar, rushed to the scene with a heavy police force and managed to bring the situation under control.

The SSP said the family has provided information about two absconding accused, among them one is a minor.Three police teams have been constituted to arrest the absconding accused, he said, adding that interrogation of the two detained is underway.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning witnesses to establish the sequence of events.

The situation at Munderi Gadhwa village is under control and police personnel have been deployed to maintain peace during the last victim’s rites which will be held on Saturday, according to the police.