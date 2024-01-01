Cold wave, foggy morning to welcome New Year

The city’s weather on New Year’s Day is likely to be similar to that of the last day of 2023. Weathermen predict that fog would dissipate later in the day to give way to clear skies. Mercury, however, may drop by a few notches. (Fite)

On Sunday, Lucknow saw some respite from fog which led to some sunshine. As a result, day temperatures improved by a tad bit. The maximum and minimum temperature in the state capital was recorded at 19.5 and 10.2 degrees Celsius, said Mohd Danish, Lucknow Met in-charge.

However, the cold wave in the morning hours and moderate to dense fog caused disruptions in transportation and affected several trains. Several trains, both local and long-distance services, experienced disruptions, leaving passengers stranded and frustrated.

Monday’s forecast for the city is dense fog during morning hours and mainly clear skies later. Mercury may fluctuate between 19 and 9 degrees. Meanwhile, other parts of the state are most likely to experience dry and cold conditions with dense to very dense fog at isolated places.

Shahjhanpur recorded the lowest temperature of 5.5 degrees followed by Muzaffarnagar 5.8 degrees, Kanpur City 6.6 degrees, Fatehpur 7.2 degrees, Meerut 8.6 degrees, Sultanpur 9.4 degrees.