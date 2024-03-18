Coming up: Jurassic Park at Lko’s Janeshwar Mishra Park

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is developing the state’s first Jurassic Park in five acres of Janeshwar Mishra Park. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Life-size models of King Kong, Godzilla, Dynasore, Mammoth and other animals are part of this project which are now under construction.

These models will be equipped with sensors, and visitors will enjoy the sound effects of their breathing and movement.

Indramani Tripathi, vice-chairman, LDA said that scrap, tyres and other discarded material are being used in constructing these models.

The Dynasore model will be 55 feet high and a four-metre high talking tree will be part of the Jurassic Park.

A cafeteria will also come up in the park.

The development authority is also beautifying Globe Park and Begum Hazrat Mahal Park in the Qaiserbagh area.

Butler Palace renovation

Renovation work in Butler Palace is in its final stage.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob visited the site and enquired about the progress of work, on Monday.

Indramani Tripathi, vice-chairman, LDA, apprised the commissioner that all 221 people displaced from Butler Palace have been allotted PM Awas at Basant Kunj Housing Scheme, Hardoi Road.

The area around the lake in Butler Palace will have a sitting point and a cafeteria.

Commissioner visits Akbar Nagar

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob visited LDA’s camp in Akbar Nagar and instructed officials to expedite the process of allotment of houses to residents under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.