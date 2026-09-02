Recruiter shares 9 ‘slightly shady’ corporate moves to get ahead at work

An Indian recruiter recently took to Instagram to share nine “slightly shady” moves that can help you advance your career. Juhi Bhatia’s list of nine moves are designed to help employees navigate the modern workplace and get ahead. They push back against common habits like people-pleasing, overworking, and staying quiet during salary negotiations. Juhi Bhatia shared a list of 9 'shady' moves to follow in office. (Instagram/@juhibhatia_globalrecruiter)

Instead, Bhatia encourages employees to take direct credit for their work and set boundaries on extra tasks, among other things. Here’s her list of ‘shady’ corporate moves to advance your career:

Appear busy and take credit for your work “Let them think you’re busier than you are,” Bhatia advised her readers. She cautioned employees against finishing work too early or being branded the fastest employee.

“Finished something early? Good for you. You don’t need to immediately announce that you have capacity. Nobody is handing out medals for fastest employee,” she wrote.

As her second “Shady Move”, she also urged professionals to take credit for their own work.

“If you led it, say ‘I led it.’ If you built it, say ‘I built it.’ You don’t need to sprinkle “we” over everything to seem likable,” she advised.

Be visible Juhi Bhatia’s “Shady Move #3” was aimed at encouraging people to be more visible at work.

“Make sure your boss’s boss knows who you are,” she said. “Speak in the meeting. Ask the smart question. Get on the project they care about,” the recruiter advised.

She then encouraged employees to interview at other companies even when they have no intention of leaving their current workplace. This, she said, will help people realise their current market value.

“Find out what someone else would pay you. It’s not cheating. You’re not married to your employer,” Bhatia wrote.

Don’t be afraid to ask for more Her fifth ‘shady move’ was an attempt at getting employees to stop doing extra work for free.

“Stop volunteering for work nobody wants. Meeting notes. Birthday collections. Planning the office party,” the recruiter advised, saying it would only create extra burden and not lead to appreciation from colleagues.