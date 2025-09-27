Committee formed to investigate unrecognised madrasas in Bahraich

District magistrate Akshay Tripathi here has ordered a special investigation into unrecognised madrasas across the district after 40 minor girls were rescued from the toilet of an illegally run madrasa in Pehlwara village under Payagpur tehsil on Wednesday. The action comes after 40 girls were rescued from a toilet in an illegally run madrasa in Bahraich’s Payagpur tehsil. (Sourced)

The madrasa, running from a roadside building near Parihar intersection, was not included in the earlier survey of unrecognised institutions. Taking note of the lapse, the DM said that all 495 unrecognised madrasas in Bahraich, along with those missed previously, will now undergo fresh verification.

According to officials, the investigation committee will include the sub-divisional magistrate of the concerned tehsil, the district basic education officer, and the district minority welfare officer. They have been instructed to complete the verification within one month and submit their findings through the additional district magistrate (V.R.) to the DM.

Tripathi said the exercise is aimed at ensuring accountability and bringing all madrasas, recognised or unrecognised, under proper monitoring.