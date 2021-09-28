Cong holds protests, demands JP into Pratapgarh clash

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on Tuesday held statewide protests demanding a judicial probe (JP) into the September 25 Sangipur block incident of Pratapgarh.

Five FIRs have been registered against senior party leader Pramod Tiwari and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ following alleged clash between the Congress and the BJP workers there on Saturday. BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta alleged that he was assaulted during the incident.

UPCC has demanded withdrawal of cases and accused the state government of unilateral action against Congress leaders. “Yes, Congress workers held statewide protests and submitted a memorandum addressed to the governor through local administration in all 75 districts,” said UPCC media department convenor Ashok Singh in a press statement.