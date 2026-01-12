Cong overture puts BSP at centre of 2027 UP opposition churn

With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections still more than a year away, the opposition political landscape is already showing signs of churn after a statement by Avinash Pandey, the Congress in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, in which he openly welcomed the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) into the INDIA bloc. The remark by Congress UP in-charge Avinash Pandey has reignited speculation over possible opposition realignments in India’s most electorally significant state. (For representation)

The remark has reignited speculation over possible opposition realignments in India’s most electorally significant state and underlined a familiar political reality: defeating the BJP in Uttar Pradesh without the BSP remains an uphill task.

Although the Congress has not indicated any formal talks, Pandey’s public outreach is being seen as a strategic signal rather than an offhand comment. It has altered the tone of pre-election discourse, pushing the BSP back into the spotlight and reviving alliance debates that appeared settled after BSP chief Mayawati’s repeated assertion that her party would contest the 2027 polls independently.

At a Lucknow rally on October 9, 2025, marking BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s death anniversary, Mayawati had categorically ruled out alliances with major political parties, citing the party’s 2007 assembly victory, when it secured a full majority on its own. However, her simultaneous reference to possible understandings with “like-minded” smaller groups has kept a narrow window open, fuelling continued political conjecture.

Reacting cautiously, BSP state president Vishwanath Pal said any alliance decision would rest solely with the party’s national leadership. “The BSP is a disciplined national party. If any alliance with Congress is to be considered, it will be decided by the top leadership of both parties,” he said, reiterating that the party’s official line remains to contest the 2027 elections independently and attempt to replicate its 2007 performance.

Pandey’s remark has also sharpened focus on the Samajwadi Party (SP), which maintains that any force strengthening the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) axis is welcome. Political observers, however, point out that the BSP occupies a distinct and non-substitutable space in Uttar Pradesh’s electoral matrix, with its solid Dalit base and its ability to influence sections of Muslim voters.

Recent organisational activity has added to perceptions of the BSP repositioning itself more assertively. The party has intensified booth-level mobilisation, elevated the profile of Akash Anand and stepped up minority outreach. Its performance in the recent Bihar elections, though modest, has further contributed to a sense of renewed momentum.

Electoral numbers reinforce the BSP’s continued relevance. In the 2022 assembly elections, the party secured around 13% of the vote share, dwarfing the Congress’s roughly 2.5%. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BSP’s nearly 9% vote share, despite contesting alone, proved decisive in several constituencies, altering outcomes even without winning seats.

Memories of past alliance failures, particularly the SP-BSP experiment in 2019, remain a cautionary tale, with unresolved issues of vote transfer and social contradictions. Against this backdrop, analysts suggest that a limited BSP-Congress understanding may be more plausible than a broader three-party front, though no concrete move is visible yet.

For now, Mayawati’s official stance remains unchanged. But Pandey’s statement has unmistakably reopened the alliance debate. As the BJP sharpens its strategy to consolidate non-Yadav OBCs, non-Jatav Dalits and women voters, the opposition remains fragmented, leaving the BSP, whether alone or aligned, once again at the centre of Uttar Pradesh’s 2027 political battle.