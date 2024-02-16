Congress all set to welcome Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in U.P.’s Prayagraj

Local Congress leaders and workers are all set to welcome party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which will enter Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district limits through Handia on Sunday. A hoarding put up by Congress workers to welcome Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

The yatra, led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will pass through Saidabad, Habusa turn, Jhunsi, Alopibagh, Balson crossing, Swaraj Bhawan, Colonelganj, Netram crossing, Katra and Laxmi Talkies, Teliyarganj and Soroan before reaching Mauaima.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a gathering near Laxmi Talkies and even interact with some youths while passing through Sangam city. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is most likely to accompany her brother during the yatra in Prayagraj,” said Congress leaders.

The yatra will halt at Mauaima on Sunday night and head for Pratapgarh on Monday. Two days before the yatra enters Prayagraj, the district Congress committee put up posters in the city bearing images of party leaders too and describing party MP Rahul Gandhi as “Nyay Yodha”, “Himmatwala”, “Jigarwala” and “Dilwala”.

District Congress spokesperson Haseeb Ahmed said partymen would extend a red carpet welcome to Rahul Gandhi in Prayagraj. “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will help the party regain its glory in the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Sangam city which was once a bastion of the Congress,” he added.

Leaders of the party’s local unit said, “We have invited people through pamphlets to join the yatra in large numbers.” As part of the route of the yatra in U.P., Rahul is scheduled to spend a total of six days in the state, covering parts of eastern, central, and Bundelkhand regions of Uttar Pradesh before entering Madhya Pradesh from Jhansi on February 22.