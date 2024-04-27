Congress intends to allow cow slaughter: Yogi in Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the Congress and its allies in INDI alliance wanted to give minorities the freedom to eat beef adding that this amounted to allowing cow slaughter. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Addressing an election rally in Bilari, Moradabad, in favour of BJP candidate Parmeshwar Lal Saini from Sambhal Lok Sabha seat, Yogi said, “These shameless people will allow our cows to be eaten whereas our scriptures hail them as mother. They will hand over the cows to butchers. Will India ever accept this?”

He also said the Congress wanted to confiscate the properties of countrymen, including women, and redistribute them among Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators. Yogi said the Congress in its manifesto talks about the X-ray of people’s property.

“This means if someone owns a four-room home, they will grab two of them. Not only this, the Congress says that it will take possession of women’s jewellery, the country will vehemently oppose it,” he said. The CM further said similar initiatives were undertaken during the UPA government’s tenure from 2004 to 2014, aimed at undermining the reservations for SC, ST, and OBC communities.

Referring to the Sachar Committee recommendations, Yogi said the Congress wanted to implement it by giving six per cent reservation to them out of the quota for the SCs, STs and OBCs.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, the CM said, “It has been heard that both siblings wish to visit Ayodhya. When they were in power, they denied the existence of Ram and now they claim Ram belongs to everyone. This reveals their dual character. We shouldn’t place our trust in them.”

“They’ll deceive whenever they get an opportunity. We don’t desire a tainted and corrupt government, but the one that will lead India to greater prosperity,” he added.

Yogi urged voters to not support those who hesitate to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram,’ as doing so would amount to honouring those who conspire against India. The CM said as per our scriptures, Kalki will be incarnated here in Sambhal during Kaliyuga.

“Lord Kalki will undertake the task of removing the unrighteous, oppressors, and unjust individuals to their rightful place, with the lotus symbol serving as its foundation,” the CM said.

BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Sambhal Parmeshwar Lal Saini, Anamika Yadav, Lok Sabha in-charge Rakesh Singh, coordinator Pankaj Gupta and Bhuvnesh Raghav were prominent among those present on the occasion. Sambhal will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7.