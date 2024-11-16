Cooler nights, foggier mornings coming to U.P: IMD

Night temperature continued to drop across the state with Najibabad meteorological station recording the lowest minimum temperature at 13°C in the wee hours of Saturday, the state weather forecast bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department read. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow was 30 and 15.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. The forecast for Sunday is that in the next 24 hours expect shallow to moderate fog late at night and in the morning hours and clear sky later. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30°C and 15°C respectively.

In the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in Uttar Pradesh and moderate to dense fog was recorded at some places in both the divisions of Uttar Pradesh.

The night temperature decreased significantly in the Gorakhpur division and there was no major change in the remaining divisions. Minimum temperature in Gorakhpur was pegged at 14 degrees, said Lucknow met director, Manish R Ranalkar.

The night temperature was above normal in Meerut division, recorded at 15.4 degrees which was 3.3 degrees above normal. It was above normal in Agra division with the night temperature in Taj City recorded at 16.1 degrees.

However, the day temperature was below normal in Gorakhpur division of the state, above normal in Prayagraj and Jhansi divisions; and normal in the remaining divisions. The highest maximum temperature of 32.9 °C was recorded in Prayagraj.

The overall forecast for Sunday is weather most likely dry. Shallow to moderate fog very likely at isolated places in the morning hours. The IMD has issued a warning for dense fog very likely at isolated places over the Terai region during late night/morning hours in East-UP.

Dense fog is likely over isolated parts of Western Uttar Pradesh during night/morning hours of November 18, IMD said.