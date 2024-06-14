Cop, brother fire at on duty cops, torch police vehicle

JHANSI/LUCKNOW A Mahoba police constable and his brother opened fire with a licensed rifle on police team that had come to pacify them while they brawled over a property dispute in Jhansi on Thursday night. The two brothers also torched the police vehicle, an Innova car, when the cops ran to shield themselves from the indiscriminate firing. The constable’s brother opened fire with the constable’s licensed rifle after climbing over the rooftop. (Pic for representation)

The constable was arrested from the spot when senior officials along with force from four police stations reached there while his brother, who escaped and hid in the nearby jungle, was later arrested after being shot in the leg during an encounter. The duo was produced in court and sent to 14 days’ judicial custody on Friday.

The incident took place in Pichhore locality near Bajrang Colony on Kanpur-Gwalior highway (falling under Navabad police station limits of Jhansi) at around 10.30 pm on Thursday. Jhansi circle officer (CO), City, Rajesh Kumar Rai informed local media persons that accused Surendra Yadav was a police constable and presently posted in Kabrai police station in Mahoba and his brother Yogendra Yadav was a crane driver. Their father Jaswant Singh Yadav was a retired sub-inspector of UP Police.

He said Surendra Yadav’s family and his brother’s family stayed in a house in Bajrang colony. He said the two brothers had strained relations over a dispute related to partition of the house and both scuffled over the issue when Surendra visited home recently on 10 days’ leave . “Surendra himself called up UP112 after the scuffle but got engaged into confrontation with police personnel when they tried to take both to the police station. They unanimously showed resistance to the police party and tore the uniform of a sub-inspector. Thereafter, the constable’s brother opened fire with the constable’s licensed rifle after climbing over the rooftop. The duo torched the UP112 vehicle when the police team took shelter behind the wall to save themselves from firing. The vehicle was completely damaged,” he said .

Jhansi senior superintendent of police (SSP), Rajesh S informed that Surendra was arrested from the spot while Yogendra was injured in retaliatory firing by police when they tried to arrest him. “It is a very serious issue that a serving police personnel gets involved in a serious crime of firing over on duty police personnel and torching a government vehicle. Strict action will be taken against the duo. The firearm is issued to the accused constable from Lalitpur against which suitable action will be taken. No police official was injured in this incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, SP Mahoba Aparna Gupta said that once police got the official information, they would take disciplinary action against the accused cop. She confirmed that Surendra Yadav had gone to Jhansi on official leave.