Couple killed as speeding car hits bike in Lucknow’s Thakurganj

LUCKNOW A bike-borne couple was killed on the spot after being knocked down by a speeding car in the Thakurganj area of the city on Thursday night. The incident took place around 9.30pm when Ram Sahai, 55, and his wife Sarla Verma, 48, were returning from Dubagga after meeting their daughter. They had reached near Prerna Sthal in Thakurganj when the car hit them, said police. After the accident, an angry crowd resorted to stone pelting, after which a heavy police force conducted a foot patrol in the area on the directions of DCP (west) Omvir Singh. (Pic for representation)

After the accident, an angry crowd resorted to stone pelting, after which a heavy police force conducted a foot patrol in the area on the directions of DCP (west) Omvir Singh.

“The police are investigating the case and have sent the body for a post-mortem examination,” said ACP (Kakori) Shakeel Ahmed, adding the cops were searching for the unidentified car.