Court awards 7yr-6 month jail term to woman over fake FIR of gang rape

: The court of the special judge SC/ST Act on Monday awarded a seven years and six months prison term to a woman for lodging a fake FIR of gang rape against two men. The court also suggested several measures to the state government to ensure such cases of fake FIR are not repeated. (For representation only)

Imposing a fine of ₹2.1 lakh on the woman, aged around 24 years, the court directed the state government to recover ₹2 lakh compensation that was given to the woman after the gang rape FIR was lodged in June 2021.

This was the first installment of the ₹8 lakh total compensation which is awarded to a Scheduled Caste victim of gang rape.

The court also suggested several measures to the state government to ensure such cases of fake FIR are not repeated.

“Instances of lodging fake FIR by misusing the special sections of the SC/ST Act are increasing,” the court said in the order.

Both the victims Rajesh Kumar and Bhupendra Kumar Vishwakarma had to spend three months in jail. During the course of the trial, Vishwakarma died.

Additional district judge Vivekanand Saran Tripathi, who is also special judge SC/ST Act, passed the order on Monday.

Government advocate Arvind Kumar Mishra represented the state government in court.

The court awarded two sentences to the woman. The first prison term is of six months under Section 182 of the IPC and a fine of ₹1000. This section is related to giving false information to a public servant with an intent to cause them to use their lawful power against any person.

The court awarded a second sentence of seven years under Section 211 of the Indian Penal Code and a fine of ₹2 lakh. This section deals with falsely initiating criminal proceedings against an individual.

“Both the prison terms will run separately and a fine of ₹2.1 lakh has been imposed,” the court said.

The court also suggested that the government should not award first instalment of the total compensation of ₹2 lakh to the victim after she lodges the rape FIR.

The court suggested that 50% compensation must be awarded to the victim after the police validates the crime and files a chargesheet in court, said Manoj Tripathi, district government counsel (criminal) .

THE CASE

The woman lodged an FIR at Zaidpur police station in Barabanki district on June 29, 2021.

In the FIR, she accused Rajesh Kumar and Bhupendra Kumar Vishwakarma of gang raping her in the adjoining Bakshi Ka Talab area on several occasions between January 2021 and June 2021.

As Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) falls in Lucknow district, the case was transferred to the BKT police station on May 9, 2022.

Naveena Shukla, the then circle officer, BKT, started the probe on July 14, 2022. She submitted the final report in the court on September 7, 2022, closing the case stating that the gang rape charges were fake.

She suggested in the report that the woman had levelled fake gang rape charges and also suggested action against her.

However, the woman challenged the final report in court.

Thereafter, the trial began in the court which ended this month and the final order was delivered on Monday.

SUGGESTIONS BY COURT

When an FIR of rape/ gang rape is lodged, the police must also mention that how many such FIRs the complainant or her family members have lodged against anyone.

The police must also mention whether any application related to rape charges has also been given by the victim in any police station.

Police must provide such details to the court during the trial of the case.

Police should also take the help of AI tools in finding such facts.

No compensation should be given to the victim after lodging an FIR. The compensation should only be given after the chargesheet is filed in court.