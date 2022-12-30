Covid+ Argentinian tourist still missing, had stayed at hotel near Taj Mahal

Agra : The Argentinian tourist who had tested Covid positive at Taj Mahal and had gone untraceable, had stayed at a hotel on the southern gate of the monument. He is still untraced, having furnished fake details about himself. Efforts are on to trace him.

“A meeting was held on Thursday, attended by officials from Archaeological Survey of India, Agra district administration, drug department and representatives of hotel and restaurant association. Those owning hotels in Agra were asked to furnish proper details about the foreigners staying in their hotels,” said chief medical officer of Agra, Dr AK Srivastava.

“We have now come to know that the Argentinian tourist who tested Covid positive at the entrance of the Taj Mahal had stayed at a hotel on the southern gate of the monument but left Agra before his report came positive on Wednesday. The number and details provided by him are fake and he is still untraced,” Dr Srivastava said.

“We have worked out the dates he stayed here near the Taj Mahal and efforts are on to test all those who might have come in his contact,” he said.

“We have also urged the medical shop owners in Agra to get detail of foreigners coming to them with ailments. The ASI has been asked to get a form filled by foreign tourists purchasing tickets from the window at eastern and western gates of Taj. Similar forms have to be filled by foreigners coming for verification of online tickets at Taj,” he said.

It may be recalled that a tourist from Argentina, who visited the Taj Mahal , tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday but was not traceable because he had given wrong information about himself, including his phone number and hotel address .

“A 48-year-old male tourist from Argentina was at the Taj Mahal on December 26. He was tested for Covid by a team of the health department deployed at the monument. His report came on Wednesday and he tested positive for Covid,” the CMO said.

“However, when efforts were made to contact him, the details given by him were found to be false. The mobile number he gave was of Punjab and there was no hotel of the name that his guide mentioned,” the CMO said.

Earlier, an Agra man returning from China had also tested positive for Covid.

With New Year celebrations ahead and the winter vacation on, there is a large number of foreigners visiting the Taj Mahal these days.