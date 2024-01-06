Covid cases: Focus on travellers in Agra

Agra The health department here is focusing on travellers, including those returning from foreign nations, to keep a check on Covid cases in the district . So far, seven people have tested positive in Agra since December 29 when a passenger coming by train from Kerala was found Covid-infected at Agra Cantt. testing has been enhanced at railway stations, bus stand and airport. A desk has been set up at Taj Mahal for antigen test of visitors. (Pic for representation)

“We are keeping track of those coming or returning from foreign nations. An appeal has been made to those returning from foreign nations to get their Covid test done. . Besides, testing has been enhanced at railway stations, bus stand and airport. A desk has been set up at Taj Mahal for antigen test of visitors,”’ said chief medical officer (CMO) of Agra Dr AK Srivastava.

A Covid case was detected here in May 2023 but no other person was found positive since then. On December 29, a man getting down at Agra Cantt railway station from a train which came from Kerala, tested positive for Covid . He, however, slipped away and was later traced by mobile surveillance in Dholpur district of Rajasthan.

The first day of the new year saw two more cases, including that of a man who came from Australia to attend ‘satsang’ (religious gathering) in Agra. On the same day, a man working at a food outlet of a renowned franchisee chain tested Covid positive. He was from the rural belt of Agra and had not been coming to work for 10 days due to ill-health.

On January 2, a scientist from Agra, working in Germany, tested Covid positive. A man returning from Canada tested positive on Wednesday (January 3) while a man from Moradabad working in a research institute in Agra tested positive on January 4. On contact tracing, the sister of this man also tested positive on Friday.