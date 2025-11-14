Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
Cricketer Deepti Sharma felicitated at UP Police headquarters in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 09:52 pm IST

LUCKNOW Player of the tournament in women’s ODI World Cup Deepti Sharma, who has also joined the Uttar Pradesh Police as a DSP under the sports quota, received a hero’s welcome on her first visit to Lucknow on Friday after the team’s triumph. Donning her DSP uniform, the officer-athlete met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence, where she greeted him with folded hands and posed for photographs alongside her family.

Women’s cricket team all-rounder and UP Police DSP Deepti Sharma meets the state’s DGP Rajeev Krishna during her visit to the UP Police Headquarters, in Lucknow, Friday. (PTI Photo)
From the CM residence, Deepti proceeded to the UP Police Headquarters, where DGP Rajeev Krishna felicitated her with a bouquet and a commemorative memento. Senior police officers and personnel gathered to celebrate the cricketer’s achievements, taking photographs with her.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet extended its congratulations to the entire women’s cricket team, with the state government announcing a cash reward of 1.5 crore for Deepti Sharma.

The DGP highlighted that Deepti’s rise to international acclaim is a moment of pride for the UP Police force. “It is a matter of great honour that a player from our department has excelled at the international level,” he said. He credited the state’s sports policy for promoting sporting excellence within the police force, noting that several UP Police athletes have made significant marks, nationally and internationally, in recent years.

Deepti’s achievements also showcased the growing culture of sports within the UP Police — a force increasingly recognised for nurturing talent that shines on global platforms. She played a pivotal role in India’s successful World Cup campaign on home soil, scoring 215 runs and taking 22 wickets. Her exceptional all-round performance earned her the prestigious ‘Player of the Tournament’ award.

