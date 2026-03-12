Crunch time for small eateries: Many face closure, others go for alternative fuels

LUCKNOW The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has forced nearly half of the small eateries across markets here to shut down, leaving hundreds of vendors struggling to sustain their livelihoods. Those still operating are turning to alternative fuels such as coal, firewood, kerosene, induction cooktops and electric heaters to keep their businesses running. Vendors operate with limited gas and remaining food supplies at Chatori Gali in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta/ HT Photo)

In Chatori Gali, many vendors have been forced to shut shop. Avinash Kumar, a small-time vendor here, said the situation has become extremely difficult for stall owners.

“Around 85 stalls out of 160 are closed. The rest are operating without gas, that is, on coal or wooden stoves,” Kumar said, adding that cooking on traditional fuels is slower and more expensive.

Street vendors’ associations have also expressed concern over the worsening situation. Nadeem Siddiqui, a representative of the Saptahik Bazar Dukandar Samiti, said vendors are unable to procure commercial LPG cylinders despite repeated efforts.

“We are not able to arrange commercial cylinders from anywhere. Now coal and wood are the only fuels to fall back upon,” Siddiqui said.

In Alambagh too, many non-vegetarian stalls that rely heavily on LPG for cooking have been forced to find temporary solutions.

“Due to the shortage of cylinders, we have started using induction cooktops and coal stoves. But nearly 50% of eateries have stopped functioning,” said Subhash Arora, a stall owner.